National Technology Day: PM Narendra Modi hails Vajapayee's courage for Pokhran test

On the National Technology Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed former PM Atal Bihari Vajapayee's courage for conducting nuclear tests in Pokhran 19 years ago. PM Modi tweeted, Greetings to everyone, especially our industrious scientists and those passionate about technology, on National Technology Day.'

In a post referred to his earlier speech put up on his website PM Modi recalled the stellar contributions made by India's scientists in the Pokhran tests. "The world is well aware of the Pokhran tests. Under Atal ji's leadership, successful tests were carried out and the entire world was witness to India's might. The scientists made the nation proud, " says PM Modi.

Greetings to everyone, especially our industrious scientists and those passionate about technology, on National Technology Day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2017

Further Modi says, "After the first series of tests the world community placed sanctions on India. On 13th May 1998, Atal ji again called for tests, thus showing that he was made of a different mettle. If we had had a weak PM, he or she would have got scared on the same day. But Atal ji was different. He did not get scared."

Pokhran is a city and a municipality located in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. It is a remote location in the Thar Desert region and served as the test site for India's first underground nuclear weapon detonation.

OneIndia News