National-level shooter rescues her relative by shooting his kidnappers

In what seems to be a scene straight out of a movie, but the difference being it happened in real life and was a display of much more courage than anything required on screen, a national-level shooter used her skills to not only save her relative from the clutches of his kidnappers but also help the police nab them.

Ayisha Falaq, 33, a national level shooter and a medal winner at the North Zone Shooting in 2015 shot the two abductors of her relatives with her licensed revolver when she went to drop the ransom money as per directions of the perpetrators.

Earlier, her brother-in-law, 21-year-old Asif Falaq, who works part-time as a taxi driver was abducted when he picked up two clients on Thursday night. The two men had booked his cab online and were supposed to be dropped in Delhi's Shastri Nagar. After getting into the taxi at around 10 that night, they reportedly changed the destination and forced Asif to drop them there.

Following this, they allegedly overpowered him and took him to Bhopra village which is near the Haryana border. Within an hour of this, they called up Asif's family to ask for a ransom of Rs 25,000. The call was made to Ayisha's husband, and the couple informed the police of the incident before also deciding to go to the spot as asked by the kidnappers.

As per reports, the police were tailing the couple's vehicle when they went to drop the ransom at the decided rendezvous point near the village which they reached after midnight. It was decided that Ayisha, who was carrying her .32 bore revolver, would be the one handing over the money.

Ayisha is reported to have said, "They had started suspecting that we had the police with us." According to her, as soon as the couple parked their car next to that with the kidnappers in it, the couple heard the shouts of 'kill them'.

And as they came out of the car, she decided to take matters into her own hands in self-defence. She shot both the kidnappers, with the police reported to have said that two shots were fired by Ayisha and while one bullet grazed a man the other was shot in the foot.

According to reports, Ayisha said she often teaches self-defence to girls and was not scared by what happened that night. After the shooting, the police arrested the two men who have been identified as Mohammad Rafi and Akash.

A Police spokesman and senior officer, Ravinder Yadav, is reported to have said, "It is a very brave effort. It was past midnight and since she is a national-level shooter, her aim was real good."

Though her family must be proud of her shooting abilities and the prizes she has won in the sport before this Thursday night, post it, no one but Asif must be prouder and more thankful to have a relative with such a good aim.

OneIndia News