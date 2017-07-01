National Herald case: Delhi court seeks reply from Sonia, Rahul

A Delhi court on Saturday sought reply from Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi and others on Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking certain documents from AJL and Congress in connection with National Herald case.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has filed a criminal complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. Swamy has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore, which its publisher, Associate Journals Ltd (AJL), owed to the Congress party.

The Gandhis and the other accused -- Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda -- have denied the allegations leveled against them.

The efforts to revive the newspaper started amid a ongoing legal battle. The publication is in the process of reviving its Hindi and Urdu editions as a multi- media outlet.

The Patiala House court posted the matter for further hearing on 22nd July.

(With agency inputs)