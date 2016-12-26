National Herald case: Court rejects petition asking for documents from Congress

A Delhi court on Monday rejected a petition that sought documents from the Congress party in connection with the National Herald case. A petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sought documents and ledger books from the Congress and Associated Journals Limited, the complainant. The court has set the next date of hearing to February 10.

Swamy in his petition alleged that the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party vice- president, Rahul Gandhi got hold of Associated Journals through dishonest means which pertains to criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.

The defence counsel however said that Swamy filed a complaint in July 2013 which had no reference to the loan borrowed from the Congress.

The defence also contended that Swamy neither made the Congress an accused nor he alleged that no office were authorised to lend the loan.

Swamy however argued that 'they have been saying that I do not have a case'. "How can that be when the court has issued summons to them. They are trying to buy time and delaying proceedings, but they will not escape," he argued.

OneIndia News