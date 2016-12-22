Nation pays tributes to Srinivasa Ramanujan on his 129th birth anniversary

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and M Venkaiah Naidu joined the nation in paying tributes to mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan on his 129th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The day is also celebrated as the National Mathematics Day, to honour Ramanujan and his contributions in the field of mathematics.

"Ramanujan was a natural genius whose contribution in the field of mathematics has inspired many lives," senior BJP leader Goyal tweeted.

"Remembering the man who knew infinity, a crown jewel of India -- Ramanujan truly redefined mathematical paradigm and made our country proud," Naidu tweeted.

Ramanujan's fame lies in his contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions. He is hailed as a math wizard, who impressed the world by producing new theorems and rediscovering old ones, without having any formal training in the subject.

Born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Madras Presidency (now Tamil Nadu), Ramanujan died at the young age of 32, on April 26, 1920.

The British biographical film, The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015), based on the book of the same name by Robert Kanigel, showcased his stint at the Cambridge University, where he worked closely with professor GH Hardy.

It was at the Cambridge University, where Ramanujan came up with his mathematical theories under the guidance of Hardy.

