Nation facing terror and agragarian crisis, says Gopal Krishna Gandhi

Emphasising on having faith in institutions of democracy, Vice -President candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi on Wednesday said that terrorism and agragarian crisis are emerging as major problems for the country.

Gandhi expressed his gratitude towards 18 opposition parties for extending support for his candidature and said, "I see myself as a citizen candidate, I am not a politician."

There is a mini crisis in India. Crisis of terror, fear and there is also an agrarian crisis: #GopalkrishnaGandhi pic.twitter.com/OINZzHX1Y1 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

The opposition earlier named Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its candidate for the post of next Vice President of India. The decision to name Gandhi was taken at a meeting of the joint opposition held at New Delhi on Tuesday.

[Electoral College: Here is how the next President of India will be elected]

The name of Gandhi, the former West Bengal governor was doing the rounds when the opposition was looking for a Presidential candidate. However the name was dropped the opposition chose Meira Kumar instead.

Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. He was the governor of West Bengal between 2004 and 2009.

[Next Vice-President: Opposition picks Gopal Krishna Gandhi]

Vice President election schedule:

Last date of nominations: July 18

Date for scrutiny: July 19

Withdrawal of candidature: July 21

Date of election August 5

Date of counting: August 5

OneIndia News