Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with pomp and fervour

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the nation on Monday with fervour and gaiety. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Sunday said that the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, and announced the Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Monday.

In Hyderabad, the moon sighting committee comprising eminent religious scholars also announced that the moon of the month of 'Shawwal' was sighted

President Pranab Mukherjee extended his greetings to the nation on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"May this joyous occasion, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity," he said in his message.

Prime Minister Modi took to twitter to convey his Eid wishes to the nation.

Eid-ul-Fitr greetings! May this auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2017

My greetings and good wishes to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthens bonds of peace and amity in the society — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 26, 2017

Eid Special - Seviyan Workers dries vermicelli, a popular traditional sweet dish ahead of Eid ul-Fitr in Allahabad on Sunday. Eid-ul-Fitr is in fact described amongst the masses in UP and the Hindi heartland as "meethi Eid", the sweet festival literally, synonymous with sweet seviyan. There are two kinds of seviyan preparations, either of which is what you would come across should you visit Muslim homes to celebrate the festival: Sheer Khurma and the delicious Kimami Seviyan. Muslim women busy in shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata The night before Eid is called Chaand Raat, which means, "Night of the Moon". Muslims in these countries will often visit bazaars and shopping malls with their families for Eid shopping. Women, especially younger girls, often apply the traditional Mehndi, or henna, on their hands and feet and wear colourful bangles. Eid rush in Srinagar In India, there are many popular places for Muslims to congregate to perform Eid prayers at this time include the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, Aishbagh Idgah in Lucknow, Red Road and Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata, Taj-ul Masjid in Bhopal, Jama Mosque in Mumbai, Hajratbal Mosque in Kashmir. #Eid prayers offered at Eidgah in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/edfqjdTJvj — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017 Eid prayers in Srinagar People gathered in large numbers in Mosques across Srinagar to offer Eid prayers. Bihar: People offer Namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on #eid pic.twitter.com/bYhfARV4aY — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017 Eid Prayers in Patna Thousands gathered at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to offer Eid prayers.

