Nation can't be prosperous unless farmers earn more: Rajnath Singh

With farmers' protest seemingly spreading across the nation, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the nation cannot be prosperous unless the farmers of the country earn more.

Speaking at a function in Jaipur, Singh said the Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government is working towards the goal of doubling farmer incomes by 2022.

"Jab tak Hindustan ka kisaan dhanvaan nahi hota, tab tak Hindustan ko dhanvaan banane ki kalpana humari poori nhi ho skti (Unless farmers of India are properous, till then prosperity of nation cannot even be imagined)," he said.

He said that India's borders are now safer than before, adding that the government will further ensure that security is stepped up.

Rajnath Singh today arrived in Jaipur for a one-day visit during which he will inaugurate a 'MODI-fest'.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Ashok Parnami and state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria welcomed Singh at the Sanganer airport. The Union minister is scheduled to inaugurate the MODI- fest at Muhana Mandi, address a party workers' meeting in Dudu, and attend a meeting at the Birla auditorium.

OneIndia News