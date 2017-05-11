Naseemuddin Siddiqui accuses Mayawati of calling Muslims 'traitors'

Venting his ire at Mayawati after being expelled from the party, Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Thursday said that the BSP supremo called Muslims 'traitors' for not having voted for the party in assembly elections.

Mayawati ji ne mujhe bula kar poocha ki Musalmano ne BSP ko vote kyun nahi diya? Unhone kaha gaddar hain: Naseemuddin Siddiqui,ex-BSP leader — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2017

He said Mayawati not only insulted other castes but also BSP's founder Kanshiram.

Baad mein unho ne aur jaatiyon ko bhi bura bhala kaha. Kanshiram ji ka bhi apmaan kiya: Naseemuddin Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/NUR3Fq0ccs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2017

The BSP could manage to win just 19 out of 403 seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while in 2014 Lok Sabha elections the party failed to even open its account.

Siddiqui had earlier said Mayawati's remarks had upset Muslims which became a major factor for BSPs loss in polls. Muslim voters are considered to be major vote banks for both SP and BSP.

BSP had earlier accused Naseemuddin and his son Afzal of indulging in 'anti-party activities. BSP General Secretary SC Mishra had reportedly said that Naseemuddin took money from people in return for work which led to party's poor show in polls.

Naseemuddin said that charges levelled against him applied even to Mayawati.

"I can prove those with evidence," he reportedly said.

Mayawati undertook a major organisational reshuffle follwing its defeat in UP assembly polls. Among other changes, she launched her brother Anand Kumar in active politics making him the party's vice-president.

In April, the Bahujan Samaj Party had removed Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and appointed as the co-coordinator of Madhya Pradesh.

Siddiqui, the Muslim face of the party, was in-charge of UP and had been given the charge of Lucknow zone.

OneIndia News