Narendra Modi wants to destroy farmers, says RLD chief

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to "destroy farmers" that was why he rolled out demonetisation, alleged Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh.

"Demonetisation has created great problems for farmers and comman man. Modi's policy is anti-farmers and he wants to destroy the farmers," Singh said while addressing an election rally in Charthawal area of the district on Thursday evening.

Modi first failed to fulfill his promise of bringing black money from abroad and then came up with demonetisation. "And now has scrapped import duty on wheat to destroy the farmers," he said

Singh alleged, BJP was tring to divide farmers on communal lines and creating communal tension to get benefit in polls. He appealed the people to beat BJP in UP assembly polls next year. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi also addressed the rally and attacked the NDA government's policies.

