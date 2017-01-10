Narendra Modi tweeting about meeting his mother angers Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday faced criticism from AAP leaders including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, when the former tweeted that he had skipped yoga and had breakfast with his mother.

Modi, who is in Gujarat to attend the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit', tweeted that he met his mother on Tuesday morning. He is likely to head to the Mahatma Mandir to meet foreign heads of the state later in the day.

Kejriwal, took to Twitter to criticise Modi and said: "I stay with my mother and I seek her blessings everyday and don't boast about it. I don't make my mother stand in a bank queue for politics."

Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहता हूँ, रोज़ उनका आशीर्वाद लेता हूँ लेकिन ढिंढोरा नहीं पीटता। मैं माँ को राजनीति के लिए बैंक की लाइन में भी नहीं लगाता https://t.co/CT243GCiaC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 10, 2017

हिंदू धर्म और भारतीय संस्कृति कहती है कि आपको अपनी बूढ़ी माँ और धर्मपत्नी को अपने साथ रखना चाहिए। PM आवास बहुत बड़ा है, थोड़ा दिल बड़ा कीजिए https://t.co/CT243GTTzc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 10, 2017

The Delhi CM further added: "Hinduism and Indian culture teach us that you make your aged mother and your wife stay with you. PM's house is big, make your heart bigger." AAP leader Somnath Bharti too hit out at Modi saying that the tweet was a publicity stunt by the PM.

PM's 97-year-old mother Hiraba stays in Gujarat and was last seen in public when she had gone to a bank to exchange old currency notes following demonetisation move.

OneIndia News