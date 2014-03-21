Narendra Modi: The tea boy who became India's leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-BJP is set to check its fate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017. With the stakes as high as they are in India's largest state, let's take a look at the brief profile of the man who policies, say observers, will be a poll point in this election.

Date and place of birth: September 17, 1950, Vadnagar district in Gujarat.

Brief Family history: Narendra Modi is the third of six children born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and his wife, Heeraben. As a child, he helped his father in selling tea at the Vadnagar railway station and on trains.

As a teenager, Modi ran a tea stall with his brother near a bus terminus. He completed his schooling in Vadnagar, where a teacher described him as being an average student, but a keen debater.

Brief political history: The RSS assigned Modi to the BJP in 1985. Modi became the General Secretary of the BJP and was transferred to New Delhi where he was assigned responsibility for the party's activities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Modi was promoted to the post of National Secretary of the BJP in 1998. On October 7, 2001, Modi was appointed the as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, with the responsibility of preparing the BJP for elections in December 2002.

Important posts held: General Secretary of the BJP, National Secretary of the BJP, Chief Minister of Gujarat.