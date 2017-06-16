Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj condole former CJI Bhagwati’s death

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressed grief at the passing away of former Chief Justice of India PN Bhagwati.

The demise of Justice PN Bhagwati is saddening. He was a stalwart of India's legal fraternity. My deepest condolences, he tweeted.

In another tweet, Justice PN Bhagwati's remarkable contributions made our judicial system more accessible & gave voice to millions, he added.

"I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Chief Justice P.N.Bhagwati. He was People's judge. My condolences to the bereaved family, Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Bhagwati died in Delhi a few days after he was admitted to a Delhi hospital with a brief illness. He was 95.

Known for introducing and pioneering Public Interest Litigation, Bhagwati had also participated in India's freedom movement.

