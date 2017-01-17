Narendra Modi: Success of one must propel growth of many

The Prime Minister said that India's economic and political rise is the key to stability and growth in the sub-continent.

New Delhi, Jan 17: Second edition of flagship conference on foreign policy Raisina Dialogue opened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural address at New Delhi. PM began his address by welcomeing former president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former prime minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Stephen Harper and other guests.

Asserting that security of citizens is of paramount importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that non-state actors were contributing significantly to challenges faced by India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at second Raisina Dialogue. Image courtesy @MEAIndia

PM also said that the world needs India to rise in a sustained manner.

Modi said 'sensitivity' and respect for 'core concerns' was the key for a healthy relationship between two neighbouring countries.

Modi also mentioned that India holds the belief that success of one must propel the growth of many. He concluded by by quoting the Rig Veda: "Let global thoughts come to me from all directions".

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 18:59 [IST]
