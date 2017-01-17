Narendra Modi: Success of one must propel growth of many

New Delhi, Jan 17: Second edition of flagship conference on foreign policy Raisina Dialogue opened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural address at New Delhi. PM began his address by welcomeing former president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former prime minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Stephen Harper and other guests.

Asserting that security of citizens is of paramount importance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that non-state actors were contributing significantly to challenges faced by India.

PM also said that the world needs India to rise in a sustained manner.

World needs India's sustained rise as much as India needs World. Our desire to change country has an indivisible link with external world:PM — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

For multiple reasons, and at multiple levels world is growing through profound changes: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/P2Qnvzaw2w — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

The Prime Minister said that India's economic and political rise is the key to stability and growth in the sub-continent.

A thriving well integrated neighbourhood is my dream: PM Modi at the second Raisina Dialogue in Delhi pic.twitter.com/slAxSy3PJJ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

It is not unnatural for two large (India and China) neighbouring powers to have some differences: PM Modi at Raisina doalogue — ANI (@ANI_news) January 17, 2017

Modi said 'sensitivity' and respect for 'core concerns' was the key for a healthy relationship between two neighbouring countries.

Modi also mentioned that India holds the belief that success of one must propel the growth of many. He concluded by by quoting the Rig Veda: "Let global thoughts come to me from all directions".

OneIndia News