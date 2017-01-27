Narendra Modi promises Indus water to Punjab farmers

Jalandhar, Jan 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised more water to the farmers of Punjab, saying it will come from the Indus river. "Farmers in Punjab should get more water. We have decided that Indus water, which goes to Pakistan, should be given to India," Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 4. Earlier in November, the Prime Minister had made a similar statement, saying the water belongs to the Indian farmers.

"That water belongs to the Indian farmers. We will do whatever we can to give enough water to our farmers," he had said on November 25 in Bhatinda in Punjab.

Modi was addressing a rally in poll-bound Punjab, where he also praised chief minister Parkash Singh Badal saying that he always worked for the society.

IANS