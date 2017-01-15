Narendra Modi greets soldiers on Army Day

By:
New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted all the soldiers, venetrans and families of those in the Indian army on Army Day. Modi took to Twitter and said: "Greetings to all soldiers, veterans and their families on Army Day. We salute the courage and invaluable service of the Indian Army.

Praising the Army, Modi said: "Indian Army always leads from the front, be it in protecting the sovereignty of our nation or helping citizens during natural disasters."

Representative image

The PM also acknowledged the sacrifies made by the army soldiers. Modi said: "We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our Army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore Indians live peacefully."

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in recognition of Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 10:53 [IST]
