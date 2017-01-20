Narendra Modi to Donald Trump: Look forward to working with you

Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-US ties.

donald trump
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump and his family looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Image courtesy: PTI.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi said in a tweet.

"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said.

"Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," Modi added.

Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

IANS

Read more about:

narendra modi, donald trump, president, usa, tweet

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 22:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 