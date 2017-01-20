Narendra Modi to Donald Trump: Look forward to working with you

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-US ties.
"Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi said in a tweet.
"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said.
"Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," Modi added.
Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.
IANS