Narendra Modi to Donald Trump: Look forward to working with you

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Donald Trump on his becoming the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen India-US ties.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi said in a tweet.

"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said.

"Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," Modi added.

Modi's remarks came after Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of USA.

IANS