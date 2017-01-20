Narendra Modi dedicates his next Mann Ki Baat to his ‘young friends’

In his upcoming Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address students, who are writing their board exams soon.

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his upcoming monthly radio broadcast--Mann ki Baat--is all set to talk about school students, who are preparing for their board exams.

The next Mann Ki Baat is scheduled on January 29.

Informing about his popular show, heard by millions every month, the PM tweeted on Friday, "The #MannKiBaat episode on 29th January will primarily be on the various board exams coming up. It will be a programme for my young friends."

He added, "Urging students, parents and teachers to share their thoughts and exam season experiences. Their views will surely inspire so many others."

PM Modi asked listeners of his radio broadcast to share their thoughts and experiences on a specially created App.

This will be PM Modi's first Mann Ki Baat address of 2017. In his previous radio broadcast, the PM talked about demonetisation.

In his last Mann ki Baat of 2016, Modi thanked people for enduring "pain" in wake of the cash crunch and said there were many people "who are wholeheartedly supporting the action being taken and have clearly said that this fight must be carried forward".

