Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand to pay obeisance at the sacred Himalayan shrine whose portals were thrown open after a six-month-long winter break. He was later gifted a miniature replica of the temple.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने केदारनाथ मंदिर में भगवान शिव जी का रुद्राभिषेक किया। लाइव देखें https://t.co/AptWKQPXER pic.twitter.com/Vz80YubSeS — BJP (@BJP4India) May 3, 2017

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd at Kedarnath temple pic.twitter.com/ynwSAqSZl5 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 3, 2017

Modi, who reached Dehradun after 8 am, arrived at Kedarnath at 9 am. The temple is among the most important of the four Himalayan shrines on the Chardham circuit.

Modi is also scheduled to visit and inaugurate a research centre at Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar at noon before he returns to the national capital.

A day before his visit to Uttarakhand, Modi on Tuesday tweeted: "Tomorrow (Wednesday) I will be visiting Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. I will begin my visit by praying at the Kedarnath Temple."

"I will be inaugurating the Patanjali Research Institute at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar tomorrow, 12 noon onwards. @yogrishiramdev," he said.

OneIndia News