Politicians of all parties need to rise above politics: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about the note ban on Saturday. Modi said: "After Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits."

Modi said that 125 crore Indians have proved that truth and honesty matter. "They showed what good governance is, " he said. You can watch the speech here from 7.30 pm onwards.

8.20 pm: I urge people to connect with BHIM app: PM Modi.

8.15 pm: Time for politicians of all parties to rise above politics, says Modi.

8.10 pm: Senior citizens to get an assured interest of 8% for 10 years on deposits up to Rs 7.5 lakh: PM Modi.

8.06 pm: Modi announces assistance for pregnant women.

Rs 6000 assistance will be provided to pregnant women; the assistance money will be transferred to their account: PM Modi

8.04 pm: Government to bear 60 days' interest on farm loans taken from District Cooperative Central Bank & primary society, says PM Modi.

8.00 pm: 4% relief in housing loan interest rate up to Rs 9 lakh, 3% relief in loan up to Rs 12 lakh in urban areas, says Narendra Modi while announcing new schemes.

7.56 pm: I urge banks to launch schemes keeping in mind the poor: Modi

I urge banks to take initiatives and launch schemes keeping in mind the poor and the middle class people: PM Modi

7.55 pm: Bank employees and authorities, along with people, did exemplary work: Narendra Modi.

7.50 pm: You did not hold back in the fight against corruption, black money, counterfeit currency: Modi.

7.48 pm: What Indians have done, there's no such example in the world: Modi.

7.47 pm: According to data, only 24 lakh people in the country have declared that their salary is above Rs 10 lakh under I-T: Modi.

7.45 pm: The problems which the people faced for the betterment of the country is an example in itself: Modi.

7.43 pm: Lack of cash created problems but excess cash creates more problems: Modi.

7.40 pm: 125 crore Indians have proved that truth and honesty matter. They showed what good governance is: Modi.

7.38 pm: Post demonetisation, several people wrote to me and expressed their problems and provided solutions to the problem: Modi.

7.33 pm: Our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits: PM Modi

After Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits: PM Modi

7.30 pm: Narendra Modi begins his speech.

7.19 pm: Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly.

The deadline to submit old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 is over now. It is also expected that PM will inform nation about the steps taken by his government to ease cash shortage that followed demonetisation.

