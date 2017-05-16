Narada sting probe: CBI summons Mathew Samuel in PMLA Case

Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday summoned Narada news CEO Mathew Samuel in connection with its money laundering probe in a 'sting' operation, where a number of Trinamool Congress leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

Officials said Samuel has been asked to present himself on May 19 at its office.

The sting operation pertains to the secret filming of the TMC leaders and the IPS officer while they allegedly accepted money from the representatives of a fictitious company for extending favours to it.

Former Minister Madan Mitra, MLA Iqbal Ahmed and IPS officer Saiyaad Mustafa Hussain Mirza have also been made accused in the case.

The sting operation was supposed to be published in a magazine where Samuel, the man behind it, was then working.

However, the tapes were later run on Naradanews.com.

