Narada sting: Liar TMC leaders likely to be subject to lie-detector test

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress leaders will face a lie-detector test in connection with the Narada sting case. With most leaders lying during questioning by CBI officials, it has been decided that they would go through the test. It must be noted that the results in a lie-detector or polygraph test is not admissible evidence in a court of law. It can only serve as a lead for investigators.

Several TMC leaders were booked for corruption after a sting operation had been conducted in which they are seen taking bribes in return for favours.

CBI sources say that they would expect the leaders to cooperate with the probe. We have several questions to ask and if they do not cooperate, then we do not rule out subjecting them to a lie-detector test, officers said.

The CBI recently filed an FIR against 13 persons, including senior leaders of Trinamul Congress in the Narada sting footage case.

Subjecting the accused to a lie-detector test would however not be easy. The consent of the accused is required and the same has to be conveyed in a court of law. If the accused do not give their consent, then the CBI will have to make do with the evidence gathered during questioning and investigation.

The Trinamul Congress leaders who have been named by the CBI in its FIR are: Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari.

The case was registered on the completion of preliminary enquiry (PE) by the CBI.

The PE was registered on directions of a division bench of the Calcutta high court, comprising acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T. Chakraborti.

The Calcutta high court ordered the PE on March 17 and asked the CBI to submit the report within 72 hours.

OneIndia News