Namma100, Bengaluru police will respond in 6 seconds: Inside the command centre

Special app for Bengalureans

The first call on the Namma 100 app was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. The woman on the line complaint of a missing passport. Much like the dial 100 or Suraksha app, the Namma 100 app promises swift and effective action for citizens of Bengaluru. The government is now mulling initiatives on the same lines for other emergency services as well and hope to emulate the service in other districts too. While this has been launched on a trial basis, the police department is confident of its success.