Namma100, Bengaluru police will respond in 6 seconds: Inside the command centre

Help from Bengaluru police is merely 6 seconds away. A comprehensive citizen emergency service Namma100 was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddramaiah on Saturday. We at OneIndia give you a sneak peak into the full-fledged command centre that will work round the clock to respond to any emergencies.
Nimma Dooru, Namma Nooru
The Bengaluru police's new Namma100 app will function on the moto 'your complaint, our 100'. The extended version of Dial 100 emergency number, the new app and the state of the art command centre that will help respond faster to emergencies were launched on Saturday. With this, the Bengaluru police promise to respond to emergencies in lightning speed.
State of the art command centre
A full-fledged command centre with more than a hundred trained communication officers will operate 24/7. Hundreds of CCTV cameras placed across the city will help the staff monitor every division locality. Dozens of display screens on the walls of the command centre will play out visuals from various locations across the city. The perfect combination of technology and policing.
Promise of timely response
Any complaints lodged through the Namma 100 app will be responded to in less than 15 seconds and Hoysala will reach a citizen in less than 15 minutes. The Bengaluru police said that they are now equipped to respond to calls in 6 seconds.
Citizen-friendly approach is the mantra
Communication officers at the command centre can provide multi-lingual support. Call back will be initiated for every missed call that the centre receives. Victim's location can be tracked using GPS so that help is rushed in time. Commissioner of Bengaluru city police, Praveen Sood took the initiative of explaining how the citizen-friendly app works.
Special app for Bengalureans
The first call on the Namma 100 app was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday. The woman on the line complaint of a missing passport. Much like the dial 100 or Suraksha app, the Namma 100 app promises swift and effective action for citizens of Bengaluru. The government is now mulling initiatives on the same lines for other emergency services as well and hope to emulate the service in other districts too. While this has been launched on a trial basis, the police department is confident of its success.
OneIndia News