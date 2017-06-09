Namma metro's Phase one complete, President to inaugurate Green Line

The Green Line of Namma Metro will chug on June 17 and none other than President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate it. Starting June 18 the entire Phase one of Namma Metro will be up and running.

President Pranab Mukherjee is scheduled to inaugurate the 10.5-km stretch between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Yelachenahalli Metro stations on June 17 and commercial operations for the same will begin the next day. This will mark the completion of the 42.3 km network of Metro Phase-1. June 17 will see the inauguration of the last stretch of the first phase of Namma Metro Green Line between Nagasandra to Yelachanahalli metro station.

Kochi Metro will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day in Aluva. Ahead of the big inauguration, minor issues like seepage problems, doors are expected to be addressed by June 10, according to BMRCL officials.

"Passenger amenities like lifts and escalators need to be completed at Krishna Rajendra Market and Chickpet Metro stations. Sufficient space has to be identified to install firefighting and electrical equipment at these stations. Minor civil works are pending," said Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) K A Manoharan.

Trains have been cleared to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph but they generally run a little less than the certified speed. Security personnel and housekeeping staff have been posted at all the new Metro stations along the stretch. BMRCL officials said that each station will have over 40 staff. Ten ticket operators will be posted at each station during the first weekend.

OneIndia News