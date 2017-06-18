Namma Metro: What does the completed Phase I mean for Bengalureans?

Bengaluru, June 18: Pranab Mukherjee, President of India on Saturday inaugurated Namma Metro's green line from Sampige Road station to Yelachenahalli Metro station, which also marked the completion of 42-Km Phase I project. The entire line would be opened for public use from 4 pm today.

The 24-km Green Line connects Nagasandra in the north-west suburb and Yelachenahalli with Majestic station as the central hub for inter-change on the city's east-west (Purple Line) corridor. The service on the route will run 4 km underground from Sampige Road station to National College via the Majestic terminal. Thus, fulfills the dream of lakhs of Bengalureans share-a hassle-free commute.

A significant milestone The completion of Phase I is a significant milestone in the journey of Namma Metro. The network now makes it possible to interchange between the the two corridors. Also, Bengaluru is the second city after Delhi to have a full-fledged Metro. Eases travel time The journey from East to West should take 53 minutes; North to South will take 45 minutes. This is half the time taken by other modes of transportation. Answer to traffic woes in Bengaluru The Green line that links South Bengaluru is expected to benefit close to 5 lakh commuters and ease the traffic congestion that has become every Bengalureans' nightmare. Areas such as Chickpet become easily accessible as you don't need to worry about the traffic congestion or parking space. More frequency At present Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has 50 trains. At present, the average frequency of the trains is eight minutes. It is likely to touch four minutes during peak hours. Hike in fare-worth it Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. has announced a 10% to 15% increase in fares from Sunday. Availability of trains till 11 pm, safe journey and ease of travel worth it. Metro stations fully equipped to help commuters Apart from indicators, sign boards all over the stations, customer service centres have been set up to help commuters. The Kempegowda Metro station which also acts as the interchange junction also has a station controller room that monitors every activity in the station. Bengalureans can't wait to hop on the Green Line Bengalureans, who used to spend around two hours every day to travel from his home to his office everyday, says they can't wait to board a metro to work. Residents eager to hop on to the first train will be able to do so around 4pm on Sunday, from Nagasandra. What commuters say? "Imagine travelling four hours everyday to reach office but thanks to Namma Metro I don't have to go through that anymore. My office is in Baiyappanahalli and metro has come as a boon to me. Thanks to lesser travel time, I have the time to do more important things in life. I am sure Green Line is going to help thousands like me," said Neha, a techie who is a regular metro commuter. CCTV cameras to keep vigil CCTV cameras help security personnel keep vigil and well lit metro stations are manned by security personnel all through working hours. Emergency exits, elevators, emergency trip systems and sign boards to help commuters are unmissable. Work on Phase II going smoothly The authorities are grearing up to complete the second stretch between Mysore Road and Kanakapura Road before the deadline. The Mysore Road line will go up to Kengeri which has a student population of 20,000. Such possibilities will make a big difference. Centre to come up with National Metro Policy Speaking at the inauguration M Venkaiah Naidu, union minister for Urban Development said that "Eight states in India already have Metro projects. While 370-Kms of the Metro line is operational, another 517-Kms of Metro line is under construction and 522-Kms of Metro line is under consideration. With demand for Metro projects growing in many states Centre would shortly come out with a National Metro Policy."

OneInida News