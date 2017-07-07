Namma Metro resumes service, ESMA warning for striking workers does the trick

After hours of successfully stalling Namma Metro services for Bengalureans, workers of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited called off their strike. Metro stations that were shut since 5 AM on Friday opened doors to commuters around 12 noon.

Hundreds of commuters faced a harrowing time with workers' protest bringing Namma Metro to a grinding halt. BMRCL workers staged a protest against police for arresting another worker accused of assaulting a security guard on Thursday. Friday's strike was a result of BMRCL workers and Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel clashing over security checks on Thursday.

While metro rail authorities were unable to convince their workers to call off protests, it took the Bengaluru police's intervention. Agitating workers were warned about action against them under the Essential Services Maintenance Act after which protesters gave up their strike.

"BMRCL workers not exempted from security checks"

The entire scuffle broke out after a KSISF personnel stopped a BMRCL worker for a security check on Thursday. BMRCL authorities have now confirmed that none, including BMRCL workers, are exempted from security checks.

"The rules are clear. Everybody has to undergo a security check and baggage scan. There are no exemptions. Whatever has happened seems to be a result of some misunderstanding. We will hold an internal inquiry," said Vasanth Rao, the Public Relations Officer for BMRCL

While both, the BMRCL workers and KSISF guards filed cases against each other, the police arrested those involved in the scuffle. While the strike disrupted Metro service, it inconvenienced hundreds of Bengalureans who were college and office-bound.

OneIndia News