Namma Metro Phase I is here and Bengalureans can't stop raving

President Pranab Mukherjee dedicated Namma Metro's Phase 1 to citizens on Saturday and Bengalureans can't wait to hop on the Green Line.

The Green line that links South Bengaluru is expected to benefit close to 5 lakh commuters and ease the traffic congestion that has become every Bengalureans nightmare.

"Imagine travelling four hours everyday to reach office but thanks to Namma Metro I don't have to go through that anymore. My office is in Baiyappanahalli and metro has come as a boon to me. Thanks to lesser travel time, I have the time to do more important things in life. I am sure Green Line is going to help thousands like me," said Neha, a techie who is a regular metro commuter.

It is not just those who take the metro every day but also those who travel rarely. The comfort, speed and cost effectiveness of metro has made the mass transit system Bengaluru's favourite.

"I do not travel on the metro on a daily basis but prefer it while travelling to a relative's or friend's place. It is comfortable and fast. More than anything it is a huge relief from the traffic. We all know how notorious Bengaluru's traffic is but thanks to metro for taking some load off the roads," said Maya, a commuter who was at Kempegowda Metro station to take a metro ride.

Metro stations fully equipped to help commuters

Apart from indicators, sign boards all over the stations, customer service centres have been set up to help commuters. The centres are equipped to help commuters on various issues including tickets, distance, lost and found concerns etc. The kempegowda metro station which also acts as the interchange junction also has a station controllers room that monitors every activity in the station.

CCTV cameras help security personnel keep vigil and well lit metro stations are manned by security personnel all through working hours. Emergency exits, elevators, emergency trip systems and sing boards to help commuters are unmissable.

OneIndia News