Najeeb Jung resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Najeeb Jung resigned as the lieutenant governor of Delhi on Thursday. Jung's resignation comes 18 months before the completion of his tenure. Jung had taken over as Delhi Lieutenant Governor in July 2013.

Jung thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal, with whom he shared a tempestuous relationship in the last two years. Jung also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cooperation he received during his tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.

Additionally, Jung thanked the people of Delhi for their support and affection, especially during the yearlong President's Rule in Delhi.

Jung's office released a statement stating that the 65-year-old former bureaucrat will return to his 'first love, which is academics'.

Jung joined worked with the civil services for over 2 decades and was a senior visiting fellow and research scholar at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies for nearly seven years. During this period, Jung wrote two monographs in two volumes published by Oxford University on 'Gas Issues in Asia'. Jung, who is a regular columnist to national and international newspapers, is set to resume his role as an academician.

Jung vs Kejriwal

Earlier this year, in a severe setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi high court recognised Jung as the administrative head of the Delhi government.

This prompted Jung to set up a panel to probe over 400 files related to various decisions taken by the Delhi government ever since coming to power, which it called "illegal".