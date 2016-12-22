Najeeb Jung- a man of many, many hats

New Delhi, Dec 22: Najeeb Jung stepped down as the Lt Governor of Delhi on Thursday, 18 months before this tenure came to an end. He thanked the people of Delhi for their support and is set to return to academics.

Born on Jan 18, 1951, Jung shared a bitter sweet relationship with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom he thanked while stepping down. Read more about Najeeb Jung:

Academics:

He completed his studies from St Stephen's College, Delhi with BA (Hons) and MA in History. He also has a MA in Social Policy and Planning in Developing countries from the London School of Economics, UK.

Service:

Jung joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1973 and worked with the civil services for 22 years.

He was the vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia since 2009.



He wrote two monographs in two volumes published by Oxford University on Gas Issues in Asia' while he was a senior Visiting Fellow and Research Scholar at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Oxford University.



Jung was a senior advisor at the Asian Development.

He worked as a Private Secretary to late Railway Minister Madhavrao Scindia.



Jung has written for several national and international newspapers.



He has been the chairman/ member of several Committees constituted by the Government of India.



He also published a book called 'Fikr-O-Agahi' in Urdu.



Appointment as Delhi Lt Governor:

Jung as appointed as the Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013. He was the 20th Lt Governor of Delhi and the first Muslim to be appointed to the post.

OneIndia News