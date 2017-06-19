Najeeb Ahmed case: CBI teams visit JNU for investigation

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation visited Jawaharlal Nehru University as part of investigations into the case of missing student Najeeb Ahmed. The central agency registered an FIR in the case on June 2, officially taking over the probe in the mysterious disappearance of the JNU student.

The CBI took over investigations into the case after the Delhi High Court ordered the same. Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees had approached the court after the Delhi Police failed to trace him. Najeeb Ahmad, a student of JNU, had gone missing in October last year after an altercation with some ABVP students on campus. Two weeks after taking up the probe, CBI officials visited JNU on Monday.

His family claims that Najeeb, a student of M.Sc Biotechnology had returned to the university after holidays on October 13, 2016. In the intervening night of October 15 and 16, 2016, Najeeb had called his mother. He allegedly told her that something wrong had happened to him. She took a bus from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandhshahr to meet Najeeb. She also held that she spoke to him over the phone when she reached Delhi but could not find him at the hostel when she visited.

OneIndia News