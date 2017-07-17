Naidu is suitable candidate for Vice-President: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 17: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to become the country's next vice president, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party announcing his candidature on Monday.

As soon as BJP national president Amit Shah announced Naidu's name many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as the farmers son and a suitable candidate for the post.

M Venkaiah Naidu is a fitting candidate for the office of Vice-President, Modi tweeted Modi.

Modi described 68-year-old Naidu as a farmer's son who "brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum".

He said he has always admired the hardwork and tenacity of Naidu, currently a minister in his Cabinet holding the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Urban Development.

"I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President," the prime minister tweeted, soon after the announcement of the decision of BJP's Parliamentary Board, the highest decision-making body of the party.

"The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson," Modi added.

The Vice-President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Support pour in for Venkaiah Naidu

Want to congratulate Venkaiah ji on his candidature for the post of Vice President said Home Minister Rajnath Singh after the parliamentary meet.

Venkaiah ji has not only played his role and fulfilled responsibilities as a political worker but also as a socio-political activist, he added.

Experienced and veteran Venkaiah Naidu is suitable for the role of Vice President in all ways: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan expressed happiness over the choice and said a farmer's son will become the next Vice President, Venkaiah ji is a dedicated person. Matter of great happiness.

Venkaiah ji's contribution has been immense, will miss a good leader.Dignity of VP post will further enhance,I'm sure Power Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam extends support to NDA Vice President candidate Venkaiah Naidu

