Naidu flags off Delhi Metro Heritage line, route open for public from today

New Delhi, May 28: Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the much awaited Heritage Line of Delhi metro on Sunday. The line, which was made open to public will connect some of the famous monuments of Old Delhi and bring several other areas of the walled city within walkable distance of residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu stressed on the need for better public transport in Delhi, " Focus would be on more cycling track, better public transport in Delhi, adding that the culture of every member in family having a car is not good.People should introspect," he said.

With this launch, the Delhi Metro will make a major foray into old Delhi or the 'Walled City', with four stations: Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid. Lal Quila and the Kashmere Gate station will also become the first station of the Delhi Metro network to have three interchanges: Red, Yellow and Violet Line. Residents of the densely-populated area will have direct access to commercial centres such as Connaught Place, Janpath, offices in Central Secretariat, and the satellite town of Faridabad.

Earlier, on Friday, the ITO-Kashmere Gate Heritage Line of the Delhi Metro has received safety clearance, paving the way for its long-awaited commercial launch. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety gave the clearance following an inspection of the 5.17-km-long corridor on Monday and Tuesday, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation statement said.

Union Minister Harshvardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were also present at the flagging off ceremony.

OneIndia News