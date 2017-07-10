Nagpur boat capsize: All 8 bodies recovered, rescue ops conclude

Nagpur, July 11: Bodies of eight youngsters who drowned in Vena Dam near Nagpur were fished out on Tuesday. Rescue operations concluded after bodies of all those who had drowned after their boat capsized were recovered from the waters of the dam on Amravati Road, around 25 km away from Nagpur

Eight people, all in their early and mid-twenties, were killed after the boat that they were on capsized late on Sunday night. Rescue operations went on for more than 35 hours to recover the body of those who were feared drowned. On Monday, the rescue personnel had recovered five bodies and search was on for three others.

There were around 11 people on the boat between the age group of 20-25. Eight people are feared drowned in the incident which occurred between 6 and 6:30 pm. While three persons - two boatmen and a college student were rescued, one body was fished out on Sunday night.

"Around 30 percent staffers of the rural district police have been pressed into action comprising Saoner and Kalmeshwar divisions. Four officers have been supervising the entire operation to fish out the bodies," he said. "Tehsil department is providing the logistics like lights and other instruments required for the rescue operation," rescue personnel had said on Monday.

The incident was witnessed by a local who in turn alerted the police control room, following which a rescue operation was undertaken.

PTI