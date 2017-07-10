Nagpur: 7 feared drowned as boat capsizes in Vena river

Nagpur, July 10: At least seven people are feared drowned after their boat capsized in Vena river in Kalameshwar tehsilon Sunday, the police said.

According to the officer, out of 11 people on the boat, at least eight were from Nagpur and reportedly in the age group of 20-25.

While three persons were rescued, one body has been fished out so far, a senior police officer said.

"Seven people are feared drowned in the incident which occurred between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. While three persons two boatmen and a college student were rescued, one body was fished out in the night," said Shailesh Balkawade, SP, Nagpur Rural.

Shailesh said that the State Disaster Response Force team may be roped in for the rescue operation. "Around 30% staffers of the rural district police have been pressed into action comprising Saoner and Kalmeshwar divisions. Four officers have been supervising the entire operation to fish out the bodies," he said. "Tehsil department is providing the logistics like lights and other instruments required for the rescue operation," he said.

He said that the incident was witnessed by a local who in turn alerted the police control room, following which a rescue operation was undertaken.

PTI