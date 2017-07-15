Nagaland: Major landslide affects vehicular movement near Kohima

A landslide in Nagaland on Saturday completely cut off Viswema village in Kohima district. The connectivity between Nagaland and Manipur has also been affected as a National highway was completely washed away.

Nagaland: NH29 completely cut off in Kohima district's Viswema village due to landslide. pic.twitter.com/FdMQF2F7CB — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in the North East with Assam being worst affected.

The locals have constructed a temporary footpath after the landslide so that people could cross the affected portion.

Landslides along the stretches of the two main national highways connecting the state with other parts of the country had hampered supply of essential commodities to the state.

OneIndia News