Nagaland: Domestic helps demand fixing of salary

Kohima, Jun 16: On International Domestic Workers Day on Friday, three organisations have demanded that Nagaland government fix the salary of domestic workers and take appropriate action for their protection.

The organisations -- Ferrando Domestic Workers Alliance, Centre for Development Initiative and National Domestic Workers Movement-Nagaland -- also sought their inclusion in welfare schemes.

They submitted a petition with other demands like a welfare board for domestic helps to the state government after holding a conference on the plight of domestic workers.

Usha Devi, who works as a domestic help in Kohima, said in the conference that domestic workers work hard every day but their wage was paltry.

"It is difficult to sustain with Rs 2500 a month and that too was not paid in a timely manner," she said.

Domestic helps should be treated equally with other workers in the unorganised sector, she said, adding that a fixed rate of salary was required so that "we also can lead a respectful life".

Advisor to Nagaland Chief Minister for Labour Employment and Skill Development, Dr T M Lotha, said that there was no comprehensive, uniformly applicable, national legislation for domestic workers that guarantees fair terms of employment and decent working conditions.

