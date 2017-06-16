Nagaland: Domestic helps demand fixing of salary

Kohima, Jun 16: On International Domestic Workers Day on Friday, three organisations have demanded that Nagaland government fix the salary of domestic workers and take appropriate action for their protection.

Image for representation only
The organisations -- Ferrando Domestic Workers Alliance, Centre for Development Initiative and National Domestic Workers Movement-Nagaland -- also sought their inclusion in welfare schemes.

They submitted a petition with other demands like a welfare board for domestic helps to the state government after holding a conference on the plight of domestic workers.

Usha Devi, who works as a domestic help in Kohima, said in the conference that domestic workers work hard every day but their wage was paltry.

"It is difficult to sustain with Rs 2500 a month and that too was not paid in a timely manner," she said.

Domestic helps should be treated equally with other workers in the unorganised sector, she said, adding that a fixed rate of salary was required so that "we also can lead a respectful life".

Advisor to Nagaland Chief Minister for Labour Employment and Skill Development, Dr T M Lotha, said that there was no comprehensive, uniformly applicable, national legislation for domestic workers that guarantees fair terms of employment and decent working conditions.

