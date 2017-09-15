NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 declared, how to check

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 declared, how to check

NABARD had organized the Phase-II Main examination for the recruitment of Assistant Managers & Managers Grade A & Grade B posts in the month of August 2017. The results can be found on nabard.org.

How to Check NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase-II Mains Results 2017:

  • Go to nabard.org
  • Click on Career Notices at the top right side of the homepage
  • For Grade, A Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade A (RDBS)- 29 August 2017 For Grade B Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade B (RDBS)- 30 August 2017
  • You need to manually see your Roll Number as both the pdfs contain images rather than tables
  • View result
  • Download
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

nabard, results

Story first published: Friday, September 15, 2017, 8:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...