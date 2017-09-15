NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 declared, how to check

The NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase 2 Mains Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
NABARD had organized the Phase-II Main examination for the recruitment of Assistant Managers & Managers Grade A & Grade B posts in the month of August 2017. The results can be found on nabard.org.
How to Check NABARD Grade A & Grade B Phase-II Mains Results 2017:
- Go to nabard.org
- Click on Career Notices at the top right side of the homepage
- For Grade, A Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade A (RDBS)- 29 August 2017 For Grade B Exam Results, click on Result of Phase II Mains examination Grade B (RDBS)- 30 August 2017
- You need to manually see your Roll Number as both the pdfs contain images rather than tables
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout
OneIndia News