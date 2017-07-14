Naani ke ghar ja ke bhi dimaag theek nahi hua’, BJP min takes a jibe at Rahul’s ‘brains’

New Delhi, July 14: It seems the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is massively miffed with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as he has been constantly attacking the Narendra Modi government on various issues in recent times.

Often the ruling party is brushing aside Rahul's criticism as his "immaturity". However, on Friday, BJP's Haryana minister Anil Vij, known for his below the belt remarks, hit a new low as he not only criticised Rahul for having "no brains", but also dragged his maternal grandmother, who stays in Italy, into the entire controversy.

"Even after visiting his grandmother's house, Rahul Gandhi's brains has not been cured (Rahul Gandhi ka to naani ke ghar ja ke bhi dimaag theek nahi hua)," Vij was quoted as saying by ANI.

Vij's reference to Rahul's visit to his grandmother's house is in regard to the Congress VP's recent vacation in Italy with his grandmother and other family members.

The Haryana minister's swipe against Rahul and his grandmother turned 'vitriolic and sexist' as he called the elderly woman a "buddhi" (a derogatory word used to refer elderly woman in Hindi).

"India was hoping that he would go to grandmother's house, bring the oldie here, but he came back empty-handed (Hindustan ummeed kar rha tha ki naani ghar jaayega buddhi le ke aayega, lekin lagta hai wahan se khaali haath aa gya)," Vij added.

Right from criticising the Prime Minister for his Kashmir policy to demonetisation, Rahul these days is busy tweeting against the government.

We have to wait and watch to see how the Congress is going to respond to Vij's latest remarks against Rahul and his grandmother.

OneIndia News