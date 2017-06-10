Mysuru set to beat Rajpath, to attempt Guinness record on International Yoga day

As the world gears up to celebrate Yoga on June 21, Mysuru will attempt to create a Guinness record. The cultural capital of Karnataka will host a mega mass Yoga event that is expected to see more than 60,000 participants.

The iconic Mysuru Palace is going to play host to tens and thousands of Yoga enthusiasts who are expected to congregate to perform Yoga simulataneously at the mega convention on International Yoga day. The government of Karnataka has dedicated an entire website for the event and is encouraging citizens to register themselves and be part of this world record.

All you have to do to be part of this mega event that celebrates Yoga is log on to yogadaymysuru.com and register yourself. The June 21 event will be held between 6 AM and 8 AM in front of the Mysuru Palace. In 2015, a mega Yoga event in Rajpath of Delhi saw 35,985 people participate. It made it to the Guinness book of world records but Mysuru is all set to beat the same with almost double the number of participants.

It may not be a cakewalk for Mysuru to create the record. Uttar Pradesh government is hopeful that at least 55,000 participants will be present at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in Yoga day celebrations. Despite the challenge, the district administration in Mysuru is hopeful that they will organise the largest Yoga convention in the world. While the registration counter is at 6347 on Saturday, enthusiasts have another 10 days to register themselves.

OneIndia News