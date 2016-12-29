Mysuru: Man killed in accidental firing, villagers stage protest

A 35 year old man lost his life in accidental firing by the officials of the forest department in Mysuru's H D Kote on Thursday. Murthy, a resident of Bellattur died after being injured by pellets fired by the forest department officials to drive a tigress back to the forest. Two others including the RFO were injured in the firing.

Residents of Magge village spotted a tigress with two cubs entering the village on Thursday and informed the forest department of the same. The official who arrived tried to drive the tigress back to the forest and ultimately fired pellets in the air. Murthy who was watching the operation was hit by the pellets and succumbed to injuries.

Satish, RFO of the antarasante forest range and one other person were also injured in the incident. All these injured are being treated at the district government hospital.

Irate villagers staged a protest following Murthy's death and the situation was brought under control only after police arrived at the spot

OneIndia News