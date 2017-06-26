Mysuru father accused of burning daughter to death in suspected honour killing case

In a suspected case of honour killing, a father from Nanjuangud of Mysuru district has been accused of murdering his teen daughter. The investigation into the case began after a 25-year old man lodged a complaint against the girl's father on Saturday.

Krishna, a resident of H D Kote taluk has alleged that Shobha, a 19-year-old girl was murdered by her father in a case of honour killing for wanting to marry Krishna who is from a different caste. In his complaint, Krishna has alleged that the couple's relationship as vehemently opposed by Shobha's family. Three months ago, when they planned to elope to get married, Shobha's father intervened and assaulted both of them.

"Three months ago when Shobha and I had met Mullur Village in H D Kote, her father, Gurusiddegowda along with four others assaulted us. He dragged her away swearing to kill her," he alleged in the complaint. He further added that in the last three months he had attempted to trace Shobha but all his attempts were futile. He alleged that even the villagers had not seen her. "Her father has been telling everyone in the village that he burnt and buried her. I suspect that she has been murdered for being in love with a person from another caste," Krishna added in his complaint.

"We received the complaint on Friday and have already apprehended two people in connection with the case. Interrogations are underway. We expect to get a clear picture before the end of the day on Monday. Teams have been sent to the spot to verify the claims," SP Mysuru Rural, Ravi Chennanavar told OneIndia. He also added that search is on for other accused in the case.

OneIndia News