Mystery, anxiety surrounding CBSE Class 12 results: Here are some jokes

New Delhi, May 24: As anxious students of Class 12 studying in the Central Board of Secondary Education affiliated-schools across the country spent some harrowing time waiting for their results on Wednesday, social media provided some "comic" relief.

The CBSE Class 12 results were scheduled to be declared on Wednesday. However, till afternoon the board did not declare the results. The delay in declaration of the results was due to the Delhi High Court direction on Tuesday that stopped the board from withdrawing its moderation policy for the Class X and Class XII examinations held this year.

The court in its order said,"Rules cannot be changed after the game has begun". As per the moderation policy, the students are awarded grace marks for "difficult questions".

Some reports state that the results won't be declared before next week. In fact, the officials of the CBSE are set to consult the Human Resource Development ministry over the moderation policy on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CBSE officials told the media that the announcement of results won't get postponed due to the court order.

"The board will study the court order in detail and consult the ministry to chalk out the future path. This however, may not delay the results as moderation is not a very time consuming task," an official told The Indian Express.

Amid all these confusion and anxiety of students and their parents, social media found time to have some fun over the kind of tense moments generally everyone goes through during exam results season in the country. In fact, the hashtag--#CBSEResults2017--was trending on Twitter on Wednesday.



Here we bring you some funny tweets:

#CbseResults2017

Excitement of neighbours and relatives reached sky high , some might get heart attacks pic.twitter.com/hXMh0Q7Pbp — Chirag (@igot10on10) May 24, 2017

School Board Results Day should be announced as National Relatives Day by Indian Government. #CbseResults2017 — Sir Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) May 24, 2017

To the relatives who'll be showing up today to know cbse results...😏😏 #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/vIgq1YDwmY — Awandeep Srivastav (@Awandeep09) May 24, 2017

OneIndia News