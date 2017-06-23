My way or the highway, Chandrababu Naidu tells those who don't vote for him

Do not travel on roads or enjoy pensions given by, if you do not like my government is what Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had to say.

He asked people on Thursday not to travel on the roads built by his administration or forgo pensions given by his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

"You want to enjoy pensions given by me and travel on the roads built by my government. But you don't want to vote for me. How is it justified?" he asked at a party function in Kurnool district's Nandyal. If you don't like my government, don't take the pensions and don't use the roads, he said.

The TDP president asked party leaders to demand votes from the people since the government was doing a lot for them.

"If they don't vote for us, ask them why even after getting so many benefits from us. I will not hesitate to ignore such villages that don't vote for us," Naidu also said.

He further said that he waived crop loans up to Rs 1.50 lakh of farmers, enhanced the pension for old people, the disabled and weaker sections from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 a month, and taken up several welfare and development programmes.

"Why do you still crave for the money distributed by corrupt political leaders and vote for their parties? How can a 500- or 1,000-rupee note given by them change your fortune?" he asked.

OneIndia News