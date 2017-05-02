Mutilation of soldiers: BSF to come out with improved Standard Operating Procedures

The Pakistani army provided cover with firing to Border Action Team to attack and kill two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the BSF said on Tuesday.

KN Choubey, ADG Western Command BSF, briefed media on the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan Army on Monday.

'Taking advantage of the firing from Pakistan side, BAT (Border Action Team) mutilated bodies of soldiers', added Choubey. Another jawan Rajendra Kumar who was injured in the ceasefire is now in stable condition.

A day after two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistan, Border Security Force said it would come out with more revised Standard Operating Procedures to minimise casualties.

'Together (BSF and Army) there will be brainstorming, we will come out with more revised SoP, so that such incidents can be minimised' he said.

Meanwhile, mortal remains of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh has been brought to his native place in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Relatives of Paramjit Singh demanded to see body covered in tricolour. They asked why the body was not shown to them.

Two security personnel, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army and a BSF head constable, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Indian Army recovered mutilated bodies of martyred soldiers.

Indian forces have vowed appropriate action against Pakistan for its 'unslodierly' act. However, Pakistan as usual in a denial mode said its army would 'never disrespect soldier, even Indian'.

