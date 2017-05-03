Mutilating of soldiers' bodies: Pak army provided cover fire to Lashkar

India has sufficient evidence that it was the Lashkar-e-Tayiba backed by the Pakistan army that carried out the horrific attack on the Indian soldiers in which the bodies of two were mutilated. Pakistan has been denying that it had anything to do with the incident.

However when India summoned Pakistan's envoy Abdul Basit on Wednesday, he was told that there is sufficient proof to show that the attack was a coordinated one between the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Pakistan army.

Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of the Indian Army and Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF were on patrol at Krishna Ghati when they were ambushed by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) of army men and terrorists that sneaked 250 metres into Indian territory. The mutilated bodies of the two soldiers were found on Monday morning.

While describing it as a heinous act, Foreign Secretary of India, S Jaishankar told Basit that the blood samples of the soldiers that was collected showed that Pakistan was involved in the incident. The blood samples of the soldiers and the trail of the blood on the Roza Nala shows that the killers had returned across the Line of Control.

Further investigations had revealed that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba cadres were provided cover fire by the Pakistan army. There are clear indications that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was involved in the incident, top sources informed.

OneIndia News