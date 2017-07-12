Muslim youth thrashed in Haryana over Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogan

A video of a group of youths assaulting a Muslim man while asking him to raise "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan surfaced in Haryana.

The incident took place in Hisar on Tuesday during a march by Bajrang Dal activists to protest the attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

The victim, Abid Ali, had stepped out of a Mosque when the mob assaulted him. Ali has filed a complaint with the police against unknown persons.

According to reports, the police is in the process of filing an FIR.

Reports also say that a protest march was being taken out in Hisar against Amarnath attack in which effigies of terrorists were also burnt. When the protestors reached Lahori Chowk, they stopped in front of the Mosque and repeatedly raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki jai'.

[Giriraj Singh asks Indians to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai and wear khadi]

At that very instance, Abid Ali came out of the Mosque following which an argument ensued. This led the group of youth to assaut Ali. Video shows attackers slapping him.

OneIndia News