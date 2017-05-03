‘Muslim village’ in UP to fine cow killers, girls caught talking on phones

Lucknow, May 3: At a time when politics of cow protection has reached its crescendo in India, a village in Uttar Pradesh--dominated by Muslims--has decided to penalise anyone caught slaughtering cows.

Moreover, the village panchayat has also decided to impose fine on girls seen talking on mobile phones while walking on the streets.

The Panchayat of Mathura's Madora village in UP on Wednesday decided to impose a fine of Rs 2 lakh against those caught indulging in cow smuggling or cow slaughtering. Anyone found selling liquor would be fined Rs 1.11 lakh in the village.

The Panchayat members of Madora have decided to impose Rs 21,000 fine on girls seen talking on mobile phones while walking on the streets.

Thus, we can easily say that the village has found a great solution to all its problems by imposing fines on 'offenders'. This is not the first time in India that girls have been banned from using mobile phones. Every now and then, reports suggest that villages across India impose ban on use of mobile phones for girls.

However, such diktats are never imposed on boys. Similarly, liquor is not banned in UP. However, there is an imposition of total ban on sell and consumption of liquor in neighbouring Bihar.

OneIndia News