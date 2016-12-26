Musician brothers Sajid and Wajid Ali join BJP on Vajpayee's birthday

Mumbai, Dec 26: Bollywood music composer duo Sajid and Wajid Ali on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here. The two musician brothers joined the saffron party at a programme organised by the BJP's youth wing on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday.

"There is only one promise we can make ourselves on Atal ji's birthday, to make India corruption-free. Atal ji worked hard all his life to enhance the nation's capabilities and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is only fulfilling Atal ji's dreams," Fadnavis said at the event.

"I ask every youth present here to teach 10 people how to conduct trade in cashless way and help fulfill Atal ji's dream of corruption-free nation," Fadnavis said.

"During his tenure (as the PM) Atal ji brought immense repute to the country in the international arena," he said and added that whatever BJP is today is because of Vajpayee.

PTI