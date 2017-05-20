Musa's new terror outfit: Pak wants world to believe Kashmir is in war with India

Security forces in the Kashmir Valley have an additional headache to deal with after a new terror outfit was formed. The new outfit which owes allegiance to the al-Qaeda has been formed by Zakir Musa who quit the dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen.

This appears to be a repeat of the 1990s as many new outfits are mushrooming in the Valley. In 1990 the main group was the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front. However over time, Pakistan introduced several outfits into Kashmir such as the Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Intelligence Bureau officials suspect that Musa coming out of the Hizbul Mujahideen was just a ploy. He issued a statement threatening to behead the Kashmiri separatists and the Hizbul leadership distanced itself from it. Musa then came out of the outfit and in a 7.07 minute audio clip laced with a slide-show announced that he was launching a new terror group.

Musa said that he supports the cause of the al-Qaeda in Kashmir.

In the audio clip he said that he was now part of the al-Qaeda and would establish the Caliphate in Kashmir. In the audio clip he announced that he would support the al-Qaeda and would continue to fight against the Indian forces.

The differences between the militant forces in Kashmir would make no difference, he also said in a 7.07 minute audio clip. He went on to say that his resolve to seek freedom for Kashmir remained intact. Musa explains in 16 slides how the al-Qaeda would establish the Caliphate in Kashmir.

Another point that the security officials make is regarding the deniability factor. Pakistan wants more home grown outfits in Kashmir. It proposes to recruit the local youth into these home grown outfits. This would give Pakistan the deniability factor. It would also show to the world that the war against the Indian security establishment is being fought by the local Kashmiri youth and not the Pakistanis, the Indian Intelligence Bureau official also said while commenting on Musa's new terror outfit in Kashmir.

OneIndia News