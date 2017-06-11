Murder of VHP, BJP leaders: SA agrees to probe Dawood's hitman

A one year old request has been heeded to by the South Africa government which has assured to probe a Dawood Ibrahim gang member accused in the murders of VHP and BJP leaders.

Zahidmiya Shaikh, alias Jao is on the National Investigation Agency's wanted list for the conspiracy to kill Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist Shirish Bengali and BJP leader Pragnesh Mistry at Bharuch, Gujarat, in November 2015.

It is alleged that Shaikh had hired hitmen on the instructions of Javed Chikna, a top Dawood aide to kill Hindu leaders in Gujarat.

NIA officials had learnt that Shaikh based out of South Africa had played a key role in the conspiracy. We had made the request a year back and now have been assured that he would be questioned. NIA officials also said that they are hopeful that Shaikh would be deported to India once the questioning is completed.

The NIA had taken over the probe into the case which involved the murder of two prominent Hindu leaders in Bharuch, Gujarat at the hands of Dawood's henchmen. It had been found that they had committed this murder and also planned many more in a bid to cause communal disturbances.

OneIndia News